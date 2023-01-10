Docent training to begin at Maritime Museum

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is seeking individuals to welcome visitors and help them understand the museum’s mission and exhibits.

Docents also help maintain displays and assist with special events, exhibit openings, art receptions and community festivals.

The next docent training class, which begins on Saturday, will meet from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays through March 25. The public is invited to attend the first class to decide if they want to continue and become docents at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, but the museum encourages everyone to contact Jesse Baker, guest services manager, at jbaker@sbmm.org or 805-456-8748.

For more information or to register for the docent training class, visit sbmm.org/volunteer.

— Marilyn McMahon