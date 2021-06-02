Docents honored at NatureTrack event

PHOTOS BY RICHARD CARTER PHOTOGRAPHY

Ten-year NatureTrack docents gather after receiving their 10-year pins and Nesting Socks. From left in the back are Lisa Palmer, Kristen Savage, Kelly O’Neill, Sparky Miller, Dennis Nord, Carole Nord, Dennis Beebe, Sam Babcock, Lew Eisaguirre, Steve Palmer and Betsy Cramer. Sitting, from left, are Pam Stover, Pam Miller and Susie Bartz. (Not all 10-year pin recipients could be present.)



At left, NatureTrack founder Sue Eisaguirre and Margee Lennard present the Dan Conaway Award to Sam Babcock. At right, here are three generations of the Eisaguirres. Sue and Lew Eisaguirre gather with their son Jake and Lew’s mother, Wilma. Sue founded NatureTrack in 2011.

NatureTrack recently honored its docents during its 10th anniversary event at Zaca Creek Ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Ten-year and five-year service pins were awarded to the volunteers for NatureTrack, a Los Olivos-based nonprofit that provides cost-free field trips for grades K-12 and holds an annual film festival.

This year, Sam Babcock won the Dan Conaway Docent of the Year Award.



At left, Rob Miller, a NatureTrack donor, left, appears with K.C. Thompson and Holly Cline, co-directors of the NatureTrack Film Festival, and Holly’s husband, David. At right, Dennis Patrick and Haley Firestone are owners of Zaca Creek Ranch, where the docent appreciation event took place. Ms. Firestone is also president of the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation.

NatureTrack founder Sue Eisaguirre thanked the docents, sponsors and her family, as well as Jenny Morrell, the NatureTrack program director.

For more information, see the NatureTrack story that appeared in Tuesday’s News-Press and remains available at newspress.com. You also can visit naturetrack.org.

— Dave Mason