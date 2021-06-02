Docents honored at NatureTrack event

NatureTrack recently honored its docents during its 10th anniversary event at Zaca Creek Ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley.
Ten-year and five-year service pins were awarded to the volunteers for NatureTrack, a Los Olivos-based nonprofit that provides cost-free field trips for grades K-12 and holds an annual film festival.
This year, Sam Babcock won the Dan Conaway Docent of the Year Award.
NatureTrack founder Sue Eisaguirre thanked the docents, sponsors and her family, as well as Jenny Morrell, the NatureTrack program director.
For more information, see the NatureTrack story that appeared in Tuesday’s News-Press and remains available at newspress.com. You also can visit naturetrack.org.
— Dave Mason