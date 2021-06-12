Doctor gets distinguished service award

SANTA BARBARA — Dr. Richard Ryu of Santa Barbara has been selected as the Distinguished Service Award recipient by the Arthroscopy Association of North America (AANA) for exceptional service leading an initiative or project for the association, orthopaedic community or the community at large.

His tireless commitment and influential leadership of the Society of Military Orthopaedic Surgeons initiative are the qualities that represent the essence of this award, according to Dr. Brian J. Cole, AANA president.

Dr. Ryu will be recognized July 9 during the AOSSM-AANA Combined 2021 annual meeting at the Nashville Music City Convention Center in Nashville.

A donation of $2,500 in Dr. Ryu’s name will also be made to a charity of his choice.

— Marilyn McMahon