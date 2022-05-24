‘Doctor Strange’ remains No. 1 at box office

MARVEL STUDIOS

The Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) uses her powers to connect with her doppelganger in a parallel universe in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” still No. 1 at the box office after three weekends.



All that magic is paying off for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which saw its third weekend in a row as the highest-grossing movie in North America.

The Marvel Studios movie, starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the sorcerer, stayed in the No. 1 spot with $31.6 million.

Placing No. 2 in its opening weekend was the highly anticipated “Downton Abbey: A New Era” with $16.02 million.

Still in the No. 3 spot is “The Bad Guys.” The animated feature about villainous animals becoming heroes grossed $6.1million.

Dropping down to fourth place was “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” with $3.94 million.

The horror movie “Men” opened in fifth place with $3.29 million.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” starring Michelle Yeoh as a laundry business co-owner who connects with her alternate selves from parallel universes, dropped to sixth place with $3.14 million.

“Firestarter,” the latest adaptation of the 1980 Stephen King novel, fell to the No. 8 spot with $1.9 million.

Rising to ninth place was “The Lost City” with $1.5 million.

In 10th place was “The Northman.” The Viking movie grossed $1.02 million.

