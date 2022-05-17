‘Doctor Strange’ still No. 1 at box office

MARVEL STUDIOS

Benedict Cumberbatch reprises his role as a magical superhero in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which topped the box office during its second weekend.



No surprise here. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which already had the biggest opening weekend gross for any film in 2022, saw more success on its second weekend.

The Marvel Studios movies stayed in the No. 1 spot with a gross of $61 million.

The superhero movie did much better than the No. 2 movie, the animated film ‘The Bad Guys” about villainous animals who try to become heroes. (Maybe Doctor Strange could give them some pointers.)

“The Bad Guys” grossed $7.03 million.

Placing third last weekend — again — was “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” with $4.6 million.

“Firestarter,” the remake of the Stephen King thriller, wasn’t much of a blaze. It opened in fourth place with $3.8 million.

Rising to fifth place was “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” starring Michelle Yeoh as a laundry business co-owner who connects with her alternate selves from parallel universes.

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” dropped to sixth place with $2.4 million.

“The Lost City,” which is now streaming at Paramount+, stayed in seventh place with $2.5 million.

“The Northman,” the story of a young Viking prince trying to avenge his father’s death, fell to eighth place with $1.7 million.

“Family Camp,” about two very different families forced to camp together, opened in ninth place with $1.43 million.

And the movie starring Nicolas Cage as Nicolas Cage — “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” — weighed in at 10th place with $1.06 million.

