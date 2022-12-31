Documentary about Santa Barbara triathlete lands on Vimeo

COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Barbara triathlete Neil Myers tells about his journey to get back on his bicycle after being injured in a collision in “Climb.

From Santa Barbara director Neil Myers comes the heartwarming documentary, “Climb.”

“Climb” was an official selection at 40 film festivals in six countries. It won 26 awards, including best documentary, best cinematography, best original score and many other awards.

The film tells the story of Mr. Myers, a triathlete who was nearly killed during a training ride where he collided head-on with a truck on Gibraltar Road in Santa Barbara. He suffered many broken bones, the collapse of both lungs and suffered a brain bleed. After a month in the hospital and two months of rehab, the triathlete got back on his bike and began his journey back to competition.

The film premiered in 2021 at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. And on Dec. 15 of this year, it landed on the Vimeo.com platform.

While the film builds to a dramatic, exciting finish at the Santa Barbara Triathlon one year after the accident, the story is more of a love story. It’s about love of cycling and of the community that Mr. Myers said saved his life and helped him back to the starting line. He also said the film is about the love of his family, who

was with him every step of the way.

To see the trailer, go to www.climbdoc.org.

— Katherine Zehnder