DODDS, Cynthia Nelson

Cynthia “Cindy” N. Dodds, 71 years old, passed away on November 30, 2022 at home. She was the wife of Larry Dodds. They shared 49 years of marriage together. Their 50th wedding anniversary is this New Year’s Eve.

Born in Hibbing, Minnesota, she was the daughter of Audrey and Clayton Nelson. She is survived by five siblings. The family moved to Arizona for part of her childhood. The family then resided in Santa Barbara, California for her teen years. She graduated from San Marcos High School in 1969. After high school she attended a local business college and worked at a law firm until she married Larry in 1972.

After the wedding she and Larry moved to Orleans, California for Larry’s career with the US Forest Service. In 1975 they moved to Hat Creek, California. In 1977 they bought their home in Burney, California, where she and Larry raised their three children, Bernadette, Nelson and Abigail.

Cindy was the founder and executive director of Tri County Community Network from 1990 to 2019. She was instrumental in developing multiple projects that increased health and joy in the community. Some of her favorite projects included Bailey Park, KidFit, the skate park, and the early days of the teen center. She will be remembered for the impact she had with children and families in the community. She loved serving those who were most in need.

Cindy loved vacations with her husband, especially if it included time on the central coast near Cambria. She spent numerous hours working in her flowerbeds and beautifying the property where she and Larry live. Her favorite place on earth was her back porch, in the sun, enjoying the fresh air. Her family will remember her immense love, laughter, encouragement, humor, homemade fudge and the pancakes she made for her grandsons during every visit.

She is survived by her husband, three children and their spouses, three grandchildren and seven granddogs. She was predeceased by her parents, and favorite granddog, Rudy.

There will be a family celebration in the spring when Cindy’s tulips are blooming in the yard. Memorial donations may be made to the Tri County Community Network (www.burneytccn.org). In lieu of flowers she would want you do a random act of kindness in your community.