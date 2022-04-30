Dodgers’ Bauer suspended 2 years

ERIK DROST PHOTO (flickr.com/photos/62091376@N03/34918237506)

Pitcher Trevor Bauer Bauer joined the Dodgers in 2021 but has not played since June 28 because he’s been on administrative leave following sexual assault allegations.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, who has been accused of sexual assault, was suspended Friday by Major League Baseball for 324 games — the equivalent of two years.

Bauer, 31, violated the MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a brief statement. The suspension comes without pay.

Bauer quickly said he would appeal the MLB’s decision.

“In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league’s domestic violence (and) sexual assault policy,” Bauer said on social media. “I am appealing this action and expect to prevail. As we have throughout this process, my representatives (and) I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings.”

According to ESPN, Bauer will not get to apply the time he’s spent on leave to his 324-game suspension.

A San Diego woman accused Bauer of sexual assault and violence last year. Another woman in Ohio had accused Bauer of sexual assault in 2020, according to court records obtained by the Washington Post.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office declined to file criminal charges in the incident with the San Diego woman, and he sued her for defamation earlier this week.

Bauer made his MLB debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks before moving to the Cleveland Indians and the Cincinnati Reds.

The Dodgers play the Detroit Tigers at home this weekend.

“The Dodgers organization takes all allegations of this nature very seriously and does not condone or excuse any acts of domestic violence or sexual assault,” the team said in a statement Friday. “We’ve cooperated fully with MLB’s investigation since it began, and we fully support MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, and the commissioner’s enforcement of the Policy.”

“We understand that Trevor has the right to appeal the commissioner’s decision. Therefore, we will not comment further until the process is complete,” the Dodgers said.

