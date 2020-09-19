Dodgers power past Rockies

The Los Angeles Dodgers erupted for 15 runs Friday night, as they cruised to a 15-6 victory over the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

The Dodgers (37-15) struck for four runs in the second inning on a pair of homers by Cody Bellinger and Gavin Lux. They scored five runs in the fifth, capped off by an A.J. Pollok RBI single. L.A. scored two runs in the sixth and four in the seventh to pull away.

Seven pitchers combined to hold Colorado to six runs. Alex Wood got the start and tossed two innings, allowing three runs on five hits. Brusdar Graterol, Adam Kolarek, Jake McGee and Joe Kelly also tossed scoreless ball in relief. Dylan Florio allowed three runs in his one inning of work. Mitch White earned the victory, tossing the final two innings. It was White’s first career MLB win.

In other action, the Angels defeated the Texas Rangers by a score of 6-2.

Albert Pujols ripped his fifth home run of the season in the fifth inning. It was the 661st home run in Pujols’ career, ranking him fifth all-time in MLB history.

— Mitchell White