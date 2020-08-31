Dodgers set monthly homer record on way to win

The Dodgers set the National League record for home runs in a month, thanks to a two-run shot by Cody Bellinger, and the pitching held up in a 7-2 win over the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

The victory gave L.A. its 12th straight series win to start the season, which is tied for fifth-best since 1969.

Bellinger’s long ball in the third inning gave the Dodgers their 57th homer in their final game of August — the club has today off — after homers earlier in the game by Corey Seager and Will Smith.

L.A. Manager Dave Roberts didn’t seem interested in an asterisk for the record because the NL is using the designated hitter for the first time in the pandemic-shortened season.

“It’s still a record,” Roberts said. “It’s just a byproduct of swinging at good pitches. I don’t know how well the ball is carrying compared to the last couple of years, but it’s amazing to see the talent we have in our lineup.”

The Dodgers, who have the best record in the majors at 26-10, came back from a series-opening loss to the Rangers to win two straight.

In Anaheim, pinch-hitter Tim Lopes singled in the top of the 10th inning to score Kyle Lewis to give the Seattle Mariners a 2-1 victory over the Angels. Lewis also homered in the game to give the Mariners a 1-0 lead.

L.A.’s lone run came on Andrelton Simmons’ single that scored Albert Pujols in the seventh inning. Pujols had doubled for the 666th time in his career, which passed former Kansas City Royals great George Brett for fifth on the all-time list. The Angels had won a season-best three in a row before Sunday’s extra-inning loss.

email:gfall@newspress.com