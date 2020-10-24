Dodgers take 2-1 series lead

ARLINGTON, Tex. — The Los Angeles Dodgers have taken a 2-1 lead in the World Series, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night, 6-2.

The Dodgers were led by veteran Justin Turner, who opened the scoring with a solo home run in the top of the first and also showed off the leather.

After Max Muncy’s two-out, two-run single in the third gave L.A. a 3-0 lead, Turner made the defensive play of the game when he came up with a nifty snag on a one-hopper in the hot corner. He proceeded to turn a double play to help Dodger starter Walker Buehler get out of the inning.

A safety squeeze by catcher Austin Barnes in the top of the fourth allowed Cody Bellinger to score from third to make it 4-0, and Mookie Betts added a two-out RBI single to make it 5-0.

Barnes added a solo home run in the top of the sixth for the Dodgers’ sixth and final run of the game.

The offensive output was more than enough for Buehler, who took a no-hitter into the fifth. Manuel Margot hit a two-out double in the fifth to break up the no-hit bid before Willy Adames added a double of his own to get the Rays on the board.

Buehler went six strong in his outing, striking out 10 batters. He allowed just three hits, one run and issued one walk to pick up the win.

The Dodger bullpen was stellar Friday night, as Blake Treinen and Brusdar Graterol each pitched scoreless innings in relief. Kenley Jansen got two quick outs in the bottom of the ninth before allowing a solo home run to Tampa’s Randy Arozarena.

It was a historic four-bagger for the Rays’ rookie. His eight home runs have him tied for the most home runs in a single postseason in Major League Baseball history. Nelson Cruz (2011), Carlon Beltran (2004) and Barry Bonds (2002) also had eight home runs in a postseason.

It was Arozarena’s 23rd hit this postseason, the most ever by a rookie — eclipsing Derek Jeter’s 22 hits as a rookie in 1996.

The two teams are back in action tonight, as Julio Urias takes the hill for L.A. The Rays starter is expected to be announced before the game, which is scheduled for 5:08 p.m. PDT on Fox.

— Mitchell White