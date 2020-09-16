Dodgers withstand late Padres’ rally to win

Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger supplied run-scoring singles and Edwin Rios blasted a 413-foot home run to lead the Dodgers to a 3-1 win over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night at Petco Park.

The victory didn’t come without some high drama in the ninth, as the Padres loaded the bases with one out against Kenley Jansen. But the Dodgers closer was able to strikeout the final two batters of the game to end it.

L.A. received an outstanding performance from starter Tony Gonsolin, as the right-hander allowed one run on four hits in seven innings. Gonsolin struck out two and didn’t walk a batter to earn the win. The Dodgers (34-15) increased their lead in the National League West to 2 ½ games over second-place San Diego (32-18).

The two teams conclude their three-game series with a game today at Petco Park at 1 p.m.

— Gerry Fall