Dog? Cat? SB Humane could settle debate

Santa Barbara Humane aims to settle the cat versus dog debate through a fundraiser running through next Friday.

The ultimate debate between dog and cat lovers may well be settled following a Santa Barbara Humane fundraiser.

The Goleta-based nonprofit’s event invites residents to cast their vote in favor of dogs or cats and raise money for thousands of local animals. You can side with Team Dog or Team Cat!

The fundraiser, which began Monday and will run through next Friday, invites animal lovers to cast their vote in favor of dogs or cats through Santa Barbara Humane’s campaign.

Patrons of one of the nine locations at Camino Real Marketplace can opt to make a donation and make their vote count.

Patrons checking out at Los Agaves Goleta, Anna’s Bakery, McDonald’s Goleta, On the Alley by Brophy’s and Jane at the Marketplace can add a donation on their bill and cast their vote.

Community members can also make their vote count by donating at Key Point Credit Union, Camino Real Cinemas, Sushi-Ai and Mesa Burger.

The funds will support the Santa Barbara Humane’s efforts, and there is no limit on voting.

For more information and to make a donation, visit sbhumane.org/dogvscat or text DOG or CAT to 805-429-4777.

