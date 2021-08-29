Dog show in all its glory

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSOne of the Santa Barbara Kennel Club’s Dog Show participants runs with a distinguished canine in the main arena Saturday at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. The show concludes today, and the afternoon will feature the Best in Show competition. The dog show, which also includes a variety of outdoor and indoor vendors, is free. But parking is $5 (cash only). To enter the parking lot, go through the gate on Las Positas Road. Kasey Klang gives Panda, a briard, some tender loving care and hairstyling enhancements before the breeder showcase competition. The female dog clearly was enjoying being pampered. “It’s like a spa day,” Miss Klang said. Barking Baby was among the vendors Saturday at the show. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Goleta City Council to hold special meeting to discuss Community Center next post Supervisors to vote on vaccine mandate for county employees Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.