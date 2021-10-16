Dogs rule!

Canines pose with artist owners for Westmont exhibit and book
If you are ready for a respite from the chaos around us — and who isn’t what with wildfires, the drought, COVID-19, politics? — there’s a wonderful remedy at the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art’s downstairs gallery, where the uplifting exhibition,”Santa Barbara Artists and Their Dogs,” is on view through Dec. 18.
Kerrie Smith, the museum’s Art Council president, spearheaded the creation of the book, “Santa Barbara Artists and Their Dogs,” which includes portraits of each of the 70 artists with their canine companions as well as short, touching and often humorous essays.
“The exhibit and the book are about different types of artists and different breeds of dogs and the unconditional love that comes into a family, especially when you rescue a dog,” said Ms. Smith.
“We hope we inspire readers and viewers to adopt and enjoy the love and affirmation that comes from being one of the pack,” added Judy L. Larson, museum director.
Ten of the photographs are included here, along with excerpts from their essays.
email: mmcmahon@newspress.com