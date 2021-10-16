Dogs rule!

Canines pose with artist owners for Westmont exhibit and book

COURTESY PHOTOS

Jane Gottlieb, painter/photographer, and Popcorn and Freddie“My art reflects a deep sense of joy over the subjects I am depicting. What my dogs have done is help me keep that delight alive.”

If you are ready for a respite from the chaos around us — and who isn’t what with wildfires, the drought, COVID-19, politics? — there’s a wonderful remedy at the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art’s downstairs gallery, where the uplifting exhibition,”Santa Barbara Artists and Their Dogs,” is on view through Dec. 18.

Kerrie Smith, the museum’s Art Council president, spearheaded the creation of the book, “Santa Barbara Artists and Their Dogs,” which includes portraits of each of the 70 artists with their canine companions as well as short, touching and often humorous essays.

“The exhibit and the book are about different types of artists and different breeds of dogs and the unconditional love that comes into a family, especially when you rescue a dog,” said Ms. Smith.

Patrick J. Hall, ceramic artist, and Tucker

“We have a bond. No matter where I am, he’s right there next to me, wagging his tail when he wants to take a walk, or curled up at my feet, his head resting on my foot like it’s his pillow.”

Jeremy Tessmer, gallery director/curator, and Frida Pinky Noodle

“We are officially in love. She is whip smart, quick as lightning and almost impossible to photograph.”

Barbara Parmet, photographer, and Augustus

“Having this extraordinary being stare back at me throughout the day is a reminder of the strong bond we have and the joy of our shared nature as living creatures on planet Earth.”

Isaac Anguiano, welder, and Ceviche“

(Ceviche) is so used to seeing everyone at the welding shop and going to work that if he misses a day, everyone is asking for him.”

Marc Sucher, painter/drawer, and Domino

“Marc and Domino enjoy walking together, getting out in nature and howling in unison. . . they give each other a great excuse to get outside and exercise every day.”

Noelle Barr, UCSB art history student, and Remy

“(Remy) has allowed me to relinquish the past and work toward the limitless future while balancing an enjoyment and appreciation for living in the now.”

Marlene Struss, printmaker/painter, and Mimi

“I have learned a lot about dogs since Mimi became mine. Who knew they follow you around wherever you go . . .? Who knew that there is no need for an alarm clock . . . Who knew their tails wag constantly? Best of all, who knew . . . you are suddenly part of a new community of ‘dog people’?”

Wendy Brewer, mosaic artist, and Luca

“We named him Luca, which means ‘light’ in Italian. To this day, sweet Luca fills our home with tremendous joy, abundant love and beautiful light.”

“We hope we inspire readers and viewers to adopt and enjoy the love and affirmation that comes from being one of the pack,” added Judy L. Larson, museum director.

Ten of the photographs are included here, along with excerpts from their essays.

