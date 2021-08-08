DOHERTY, Paul Francis

February 16, 1949 – July 25, 2021

Paul Francis Doherty (72) was born on February 16, 1949 in Somerville, MA. After a long illness, Paul ended his battle surrounded by the love of his wife and daughters.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Marion Doherty of the Boston and Cape Cod areas. He is survived by his loving wife Patricia of 52 years, daughter Jennifer Chalekson, son-in-law Dr. Charles Chalekson, daughter Leslie Thompson, son-in-law Brian Thompson. Paul was the proud Papa to his fabulous grandchildren, Max Chalekson, Noah Thompson, Rocco Chalekson, and Layla Thompson, whom he loved and treasured; sisters, Dawn Schlott, Lisa Hedlund; brothers, Lee Doherty, Dan Doherty. In addition to immediate family, Paul is survived by dear in-laws and multiple nieces and nephews whom he adored. Family and true friends were cherished and held close to his heart.

Paul had a huge personality, was the center of his home, and the life of any party he attended. He loved making life fun for Patti and the rest of his family. At Christmas he surprised everyone with silly gifts and always arrived with armloads of food and prepared a spread like no other when he was the chef. He woke at the crack of dawn to send recipes and random gifts to perplexed family and friends and made everyone laugh with his memories of good times growing up and wonderful times spent on Cape Cod with extended family. He enjoyed spending time with his dear friends in Santa Barbara, CA, Massachusetts, and Maine. He knew the name, artist, and lyrics of his favorite music (the ’60s) and won over all of us with his love of Patsy Cline and Roy Orbison. Paul’s greatest talent was his green thumb. He created a garden oasis and a home filled with gorgeous plants for Patti. Prior to his illness he enjoyed long walks at the beach with the love of his life.

Paul had a work ethic like no other. He proudly served in the US Army Reserves for many years. Paul contributed to the success of the family business, Acme Piano Craftsman in Somerville, MA where he worked alongside his father, mother and brothers restoring Steinway grand pianos for the most prestigious universities, colleges and professional musicians throughout New England and across the country. He changed careers and joined Raytheon Corporation in Newton, MA in 1970. In 1984, he Patti, and the girls relocated to Santa Barbara, CA, which Paul referred to as a “special place” where he enjoyed life immensely. Paul retired from Raytheon in 2009 as a program manager.

Paul attended Brookline High School in Brookline, MA and Newton Junior College, in Newton, MA where he met Patti. He claimed it was love at first sight and everyday of his life told everyone how much he loved and adored her. They were married on April 20, 1969 and recently celebrated their 52nd anniversary. His favorite activity was to create a nest that Patti and his family would be proud of. Paul’s love of family togetherness, the importance he placed on lifelong friendships, and his generosity will be remembered and missed.

Paul and family want to thank Dr. Alan Rosenblum for his compassion and care, along with the wonderful nursing staff at SB Cottage Hospital and VNA Hospice that cared for him throughout his journey.

Celebration of Paul will be held on August 28, 2021. Please contact us for information at runnermom25@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Santa Barbara Food Bank, American Lung Association, or your favorite charity.