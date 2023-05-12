DOJ announces third probe of Antioch Police Department

By RIA ROEBUCK JOSEPH

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – The California Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Wednesday a civil rights investigation of the Antioch Police Department (APD). The APD currently only has 34 officers on patrol and 38 on administrative leave pending the outcome of investigations which began early last year.

“Early indications that we’ve seen here in Antioch raise significant red flags, which is why we are launching this investigation,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a KTVU interview. “The people of Antioch deserve safety and their civil rights to be protected and defended.”

Both the Contra Costa County DA’s office and the FBI have launched criminal investigations into APD that involve derogatory and racist text messages and unnecessary use of force, including use of force by at least one K-9 unit.

Antioch Police Chief Steven Ford commented in a KTVU interview, “It’s disturbing. We can’t sugar coat reality. It’s a disturbing situation.”

Policies on the handling of K-9’s, cell phones and use of force have already seen some changes at APD.

The civil rights investigation announced by the DOJ will make a determination on whether APD engaged in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional policing and steer a course of comprehensive corrective measures for APD.

“We’re going to get to the bottom of what’s happening at the Antioch Police Department,” Mr. Bonta confirmed. Having read the text messages the attorney general remarked, “I was disgusted. It was painful. It was awful.”

California’s constitution authorizes Mr. Bonta to conduct investigations on whether there is a pattern or practice that violates state or federal law within any law enforcement department. Such investigations do not zero in on an individual but rather focuses on a system that may have run afoul of the law.

“Where there are allegations of potentially pervasive bias or discrimination, it can undermine the trust that is critical for public safety and our justice system. It is our responsibility to ensure that we establish a culture of accountability, professionalism, and zero tolerance for hateful or racist behavior, on or off duty,” Mr. Bonta affirmed.

Chief Ford acknowledged that some repair work with the community will be needed. “The pushback we’re going to experience is warranted. Let’s be clear. This is a policing organization, people expect us to behave and function in a certain way,” he said.

“I don’t want anyone to feel apprehensive about engaging with the police department.”

Mr. Bonta too is working to create public trust and provide a sense of security to the community. Anyone with information pertaining to the civil rights investigation of APD is encouraged to reach out to the California Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Enforcement Section at Police-Practices@doj.ca.gov. Reports can be sent in any language. The DOJ is promising to “work diligently to consider all relevant information, including from community members and organizations, local officials, oversight entities, Antioch Police Department, and individual officers.”

Chief Ford is embracing every effort to correct the direction of APD. “At this juncture I’m open to embracing any and every resource that’s available to us to get this organization back on track. We have to be accountable so we can be credible in the eyes of the people that we serve,” he said.

Allegations of inappropriate texts, discriminatory enforcement of the law, excessive force, in-custody deaths, endangering public safety and law enforcement misconduct by police departments have triggered investigations by the Attorney General and the DOJ.

“It is our job to protect and serve all of our communities,” Mr. Bonta said.