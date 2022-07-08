Dolphin festival dives into back into Santa Barbara

COURTESY PHOTOS

The mascot for the Dolphin Dive and Festival shows some love. The annual event will return Saturday to Chase Palm Park in Santa Barbara.



The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise’s third annual Dolphin Dive and Festival will return Saturday to the city’s Chase Palm Park after a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic.

The festival, which will take place from noon to 4 p.m., is free.

One of its big highlights is a dolphin race, in which thousands of rubber dolphins are launched down a 200-foot watercourse. The person whose dolphin crosses the finish line first takes home the grand prize of $2,500. The race will take place at 3:30 p.m.

One of the festival enthusiasts holds a rubber dolphin.

The day will also feature live music from the Nick Hoffman Band featuring Ally Shiras at noon and SnapShot at 2 p.m. from the Chase Palm Park stage. Drew Wakefield is the emcee.

Activities for children will be provided by the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara, and there will be a photo booth and face painting.

Elubia’s Kitchen and Kona Ice Hawaiian style shaved ice will have their food trucks on site. Beer from The Brewhouse, wine from Ken Brown, Cape D’Or, and Casa Barranca, soft drinks and water will be available for purchase.

A Rotary information booth will be staffed to share information about the organization and the programs made possible by the Dolphin Dive and other fundraising efforts.

Thousands of rubber dolphins race on a long watercourse. It’s one of the big highlights of the Dolphin Dive and Festival.

Proceeds from the Dolphin Dive supports the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise Charitable Foundation for humanitarian community service projects in Santa Barbara and around the world.

There are many ways to get involved in this year’s Dolphin Dive Festival in addition to attending the free event. Sponsorship opportunities and donations are still being accepted, as well as openings for food vendors, children’s activities and games.

To enter the dolphin race or make a donation, visit www.sbdolphindive.com.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com