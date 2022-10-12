Domestic violence awareness posters to be unveiled

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

Domestic violence awareness posters will be presented Thursday in front of the Santa Barbara County Administration Building

in Santa Barbara.

Domestic violence awareness posters will be unveiled from 11:30 a.m. to noon Thursday on the front steps of the Santa Barbara County administration building, 105 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara.

Those attending the unveiling include Santa Barbara County lst District Supervisor Das Williams; state Sen. Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara, and 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart. They will be there along with representatives of Domestic Violence Solutions of Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara County and the cities of Guadalupe, Lompoc, Solvang and Goleta will have domestic violence resources posted in employee areas of workspaces. These posters will provide employees with information about what domestic violence is, its prevalence, and how they can get connected with support.

“The county of Santa Barbara is committed to the safety and well-being of all county employees and residents,” Supervisor Williams said in a news release. “We have collaborated with Domestic Violence Solutions to stand against domestic violence by placing posters throughout our county buildings. These posters will help raise awareness of the resources available to break the silence around domestic violence,.”

Said Sen. Limón, “I am grateful that Santa Barbara County is doing more to raise awareness around domestic violence and ensure workers know they are not alone in their times of need. Thank you to Domestic Violence Solutions for creating these posters and working with local governments to bring resources to the community.”

Supervisor Hart said, “We must always stand with and support survivors of domestic violence. The County is committed to building a community that is free from domestic violence by prioritizing prevention and intervention, while empowering people who have been harmed.”

Domestic violence is often thought of as a private issue that only happens at home. However, according to the news release, 75% of victims stated that their abuser often interfered with their workday by sending harassing messages, phone calls or emails.

“By providing access to resources while individuals are at work, which is a place they are away from their abuser, it is the hope they will be encouraged to seek help,” said DVS Board Treasurer Patricia Ritchie.

