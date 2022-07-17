Domestic Violence Solutions adds new board members

COURTESY PHOTO

From left are Sarah Moray, president of Domestic Violence Solutions; Morgan Steffen, secretary, and Patricia Ritchie, treasurer.



Domestic Violence Solutions, Santa Barbara County’s only full-service provider of 24-hour emergency shelter and services for domestic violence survivors, has added five new members to its board of directors.

They are Jovita Honor, Michelle Bird, Morgan Noble, Paige Batson and Sarah McLelland.

In addition, Sarah Moray, who has served on DVS’s board for five years, will now lead the board as president.

“I’m thrilled to serve another year on the DVS board and be the incoming board president,” Ms. Moray said. “Domestic Violence Solutions provides critical support and shelter services to one of the most vulnerable populations.

“With COVID-19 and the current economic hardships, the services provided by DVS are needed more than ever,” she said. “I am excited to work with the board and DVS staff to provide increased support to survivors of domestic violence and educate the community to help eradicate domestic violence.”

“I’m honored to welcome each of our new board members,” said Marilyn Simon-Gersuk, DVS executive director. “Each person provides our board with a unique background and perspective, and we look forward to their expertise and guidance. Our board is composed of dedicated community members committed to furthering the mission of Domestic Violence Solutions and supporting survivors.”

Ms. Batson has worked for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department since 2001. Her current position is deputy director for community health. She has worked in many other aspects of public health, including disease prevention and infectious diseases.

Ms. Bird spent a year abroad in Spain and interned in the State Department in Panama and the White House for former first lady Michelle Obama. She also completed a year of AmeriCorps service, assisting military families and veterans. She works as a policy analyst for the U.S. Government Accountability Office, conducting research for the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Ms. Honor has decades of experience in the financial sector, including owning her own wealth management business. She has extensive volunteer experience with a number of organizations including the Junior League and CASA in the Bay Area and Santa Barbara.

Ms. McLelland has a finance background and works at Montecito Bank and Trust. She has board and event experience with several other nonprofits.. Ms. Nobel has worked with organizations such as the Girl Scouts of America and CASA of Ventura County.

