Domestic Violence Solutions plans luncheon

by Josie Miller 0 comment
COURTESY PHOTO
Rickie Houston, the director of training for A Call to Men, will address Domestic Violence Solutions of Santa Barbara County during its annual luncheon.

SANTA BARBARA — Domestic Violence Solutions of Santa Barbara County will host its 13th annual luncheon at 11 a.m. Oct. 24. 

The luncheon will take place at the Montecito Club’s Outdoor Members’ Lawn. The event will raise awareness about domestic violence survivors and their families. 

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. 

This year’s event will feature a message from Rickie Houston, the director of training for A Call to Men, a training program that promotes healthy, respectful manhood. 

Tickets and sponsorships are available for purchase. For more information, visit dvsolutions.org/13thannualluncheon, call 805-963-4458, ext. 1109, or email Development Officer Jenni-Elise Ramirez at jennieliser@dvsolutions.org

— Madison Hirneisen 

