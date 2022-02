SANTA BARBARA — Domestic Violence Solutions is partnering with What Is Love and YouthWell for a Self-Love Day tabling event Monday.

The event will take place from 3-5 p.m. next to Banana Republic at Paseo Nuevo.

Activities will include resource sharing for teens and friends and family, a fun self-love Valentine’s Day card activity and photo ops.

The activity is part of Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.

For more information, go to dvsolutions.org.

— Katherine Zehnder