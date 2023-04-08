DOMINGUEZ, Eleanor

Eleanor Dominguez, 82, of Santa Barbara, CA, passed away peacefully and surrounded by generations of family on February 21, 2023. A loving wife and mother, Eleanor was known for her kindness and unwavering dedication to her family. She touched countless lives with her generous spirit and warm presence. Eleanor is survived by her loving husband of over 60 years, Alfred, who remained by her side throughout her life, ensuring she was always surrounded by love and care. Eleanor is also survived by her devoted daughter Roxanne, her son James, her sister Rose Marie, and four grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother Consuelo Reynoso, father Ascension Reynoso, and brothers

Ruben and John.

Eleanor was born on June 15th, 1940, in Richmond, CA. Shortly after the war her family moved to Santa Barbara, CA. Eleanor attended local schools. After graduating from Santa Barbara High School she entered the workforce, eventually working at U.C.S.B. as a systems analyst for over 30 years.

Eleanor will be remembered for her kind heart, generosity, and her unwavering dedication to her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Eleanor’s memory will live on through the cherished moments shared with her loved ones.

A rosary service will be held Monday, April 10th, 7:00 PM at St. Raphael’s Church, Goleta. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, April 11th, 10:00 AM at St. Raphael’s Church, Goleta, followed by a reception at the church.