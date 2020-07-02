DOMINGUEZ, Robert Paul

Robert Paul Dominguez, fondly known to all as “Budgie”, was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. On the evening of June 10, 2020, he passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family.

Born October 17, 1927, to Paul and Mary Dominguez, Budgie lived a vibrant and active 92 years. He was married to the love of his life Betty (Romero) Dominguez for 67 years and together they built a large family of 6 children, 9 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.

Budgie left a lasting impression amongst the Santa Barbara community. He was a Santa Barbara Native and a proud tribal member of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. He was active in the Chumash Community and served on several committees. At the time of his passing, he was one of the oldest living Elders.

He was deeply committed to his family and has left them with many fond memories to remember him by. He often led the family convoy of RVs when going on a camping trip; loved playing the family’s favorite card game, Scat; enjoyed backyard bbqs; took numerous road trips to National Parks and Monuments; explored Native American country in New Mexico and Arizona; went river rafting with his grandchildren; and traveled to attend his grandchildren’s baseball and softball games. These are just a handful of the many memories our family has.

He had a passion for outdoor sports and activities. He looked forward to going on the annual boys’ salmon fishing trip to Alaska. He couldn’t wait for fishing season to open up in the High Sierras; his favorite place to fish was Crowley Lake. He would stay there all day waiting to catch the big one but often ended up being the net boy. He hunted deer in the back mountains of Santa Barbara. Up until the age of 89, he took an annual deer hunting trip to Wyoming. His children will never forget his ongoing support in their sporting activities growing up. He spent many years coaching his 3 sons’ baseball teams at the Goleta Boy’s Club; he rooted them on during basketball, baseball, and football games at Dos Pueblos High School; he served as President of the Booster Club and was instrumental in getting a new baseball dugout built. He attended his daughters’ baton competitions and watched them march in local parades. He instilled a love of the outdoors at a young age by taking us on camping trips to the Pendola and Red Rock.

He was a man of many hobbies and always had a way to keep himself busy. He was a collector of sports cards and memorabilia. He often traveled to various sports cards shows to sell items from his collection and would typically go back home with more items than what he left home with. Another hobby he had was to create “Welcome Rocks” by installing decorative tiles into large rocks, which could be used as garden dŽcor. He enjoyed seeing the fruits of labor around town and in the gardens of his family and friends.

Dad was always a hard worker. He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1945-1948. He was a member of the Laborers International Union of North America and was employed by several local construction companies throughout the years. Although he worked tirelessly, he was always there for his children. He retired at the young age of 50 and was able to spend the remainder of his life doing what he loved.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Mary Dominguez; his brother, Manuel Dominguez; and his eldest son, Paul Dominguez, who passed away from cancer in February of this year. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Betty; his children Gloria Dominguez of Santa Barbara, David (Tamra) of Mesquite, Nv. Don (Deolinda) of Buellton, Ca. Anna Shinkwin (Mike) of Parker, Co. Rose Mainhardt (Jim) of Buellton, Ca. and daughter-in-law Diana Dominguez of Las Vegas, Nv. Nine grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers, David Dominguez, Richard Valencia, and Alex Valencia. Sisters Barbara Holguin, and Carmelita Cordero, in addition to many nieces and nephews.

Budgie had a kind and gentle spirit. He was a simple man who was loved by many. He will truly be missed and will always be remembered. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Please email gjdominguez@yahoo.com if you’d like additional information.