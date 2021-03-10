‘Don Pasquale’ comes to Ventura County Fairgrounds

VENTURA — Live opera is returning to the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

Opera Santa Barbara will present its season opener for Concerts in Your Car at the fairgrounds, aka Seaside Park, with Donizetti’s comedy, “Don Pasquale.” It will be shown at the fairgrounds’ parking lot at 7:30 p.m. April 10.

Each ticket is valid for one car, and the number of passengers must not exceed the number of seat belts in the vehicle. Tickets start at $99.

When it comes to combining beautiful melodies and vocal pyrotechnics with laugh-out-loud comedy, no one is a match for bel canto master Gaetano Donizetti, according to a news release. Donizetti is the composer of “The Elixir of Love,” “Lucia di Lammermoor” and many other opera house hits.

In this version of Don Pasquale, which is directed by Josh Shaw, founder of the Pacific Opera Project, the titular Don Pasquale becomes Donald Pasquale, a film mogul in the Santa Barbara silent film business of the early 1920s.

For tickets and other information, go to operasb.org.

— Gerry Fall