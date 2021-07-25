The Celebration of Life for Donald I. Schmidt has been moved to 4pm on Saturday, August 7th at El Montecito Presbyterian Church, 1455 East Valley Road, Montecito. Reception will follow. The family looks forward to remembering Don together.

The celebration and reception will be outside in the courtyard. We encourage folks to dress for the weather and wear hats. El Montecito has umbrellas in the patio, but a few seats might not be fully covered by the shade of the umbrellas. Valet parking is planned (no tips, please). The family will provide tips for the valets.

Masks will be required for everyone inside (bathrooms, to visit the buffet table), regardless of vaccination status. To protect the safety of guests, the family has requested that all unvaccinated adults and children wear a mask when within 3 feet of non-household members.