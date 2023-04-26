Donald Trump fires the first shot in possible presidential faceoff

WHITE HOUSE PHOTO

Donald Trump

By CASEY HARPER

THE CENTER SQUARE SENIOR REPORTER

(The Center Square) — Former President Donald Trump responded to the news of President Joe Biden running for re-election with the first shot in what could be a presidential campaign rematch.

“You could take the five worst presidents in American history, and put them together, and they would not have done the damage Joe Biden has done to our nation in just a few short years. Not even close,” Mr. Trump said in his video response on TruthSocial after President BIden announced his re-election campaign on Twitter.

Mr. Biden is 80 years old, and Mr. Trump is 76. Mr. Trump led his response video by attacking Mr. Biden on the economy, pointing to inflation and wages.

“Thanks to Joe Biden’s socialist spending calamity, American families are being decimated by the worst inflation in half a century,” Mr. Trump said. “Banks are failing. Our currency is crashing, and the dollar will soon no longer be the world standard, which will be our greatest defeat in over 200 years. Real wages have been falling 24 months in a row — in other words, under Biden, workers have gotten a pay cut each and every month for two straight years. We have surrendered our energy independence, just like we surrendered in Afghanistan, which we had just a short time ago – and the price of gasoline just hit a five-month high, and it’s going much higher than that.”

No major Democratic candidates have challenged President Biden so far, and his announcement Tuesday will likely clear the field.

So far, Mr. Trump is leading the charge among Republican presidential candidates in attacking Mr. Biden, painting the president’s tenure as a disaster and giving a window into the focus of the campaign going forward.

“Biden has totally humiliated our nation on the world stage – starting with the Afghanistan disaster, perhaps the most embarrassing event in the history of our country,” Mr. Trump said. “It meant so much to our enemies when they watched that horrible retreat. Russia is teaming up with China. Iran is days away from a nuclear bomb – not even thinkable. Ukraine has been devastated by an invasion that would never, ever have happened if I was president.

“And Joe Biden has led us to the very brink of World War III. They say Trump was right about everything. Well, I’m not predicting World War III, but I will say this: We’re very close, and they’re only talking about nuclear weapons.”

