Donald Trump is a great president

In response to “Voters were right to reject Trump” (Voices, Dec. 6), I completely disagree. I believe Trump will be remembered as one of our greatest presidents.

Yes, he was an outsider, had a colorful personality and had many enemies. However, their hatred of him was driven by fear. He could not be bought, he exposed corruption and always put America rirst.

During his four years, he accomplished more than most presidents, despite being under unrelenting attacks by the media, Big Tech, Hollywood, the political left and cowardly Republicans.

Some of his accomplishments included the establishing Operation Warp Speed for COVID-19 vaccines, destroying ISIS, making the Middle East safer by brokering peace agreements between Israel and Arab states, replacing bad trade deals with new ones that helped America, standing up to communist China (unlike Joe Biden), establishing the Space Force and securing our southern border.

As far as the 2020 presidential election, President Trump was not rejected, and it was undoubtedly the most corrupt election in American history.

More than 74 million people voted for President Trump, and there was a red wave in down ballot elections. However, the election may have been stolen. On election night, President Trump was way ahead, then several key swing states suddenly stopped voting. All kinds of voter fraud took place.

Voting requirements were changed, Dominion machines changed votes from President Trump to Mr. Biden, truck loads of ballots were taken across state lines, ballots were counted multiple times and back dated, dead people voted and in Georgia, four suitcases of ballots were pulled from under a table after poll watches were told to leave.

Also, millions of unsecured ballots were mailed using COVID-19 as an excuse.

Going forward, one of President Trump’s greatest accomplishments may be to expose the massive fraudulent 2020 presidential election and the media’s non-coverage of it. Regardless of who finally wins, America will be finished if elections mean nothing.

As an afterthought, what has Joe Biden ever accomplished?

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria