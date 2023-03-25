Donald Trump treated unfairly

The Democratic Party is out of control. It has brought about chaos in our streets, our economy and is making a mockery of our justice system. Is there a two-tier tier justice system in America today?

How are the Democrats mucking-up our justice system? A radical, Soros-backed, Trump-hating Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg plans to pursue bogus felony charges against Donald Trump. According to law professor Jonathan Hurley, the case is “legally pathetic.”

Mr. Bragg is struggling to twist state laws to effectively prosecute a federal case long ago rejected by the Justice Department against Mr. Trump over his payment of “hush money” to former stripper Stormy Daniels (2018).

The case was already thrown out by the court, and Stormy was ordered to pay Trump $300,000 for filing the junk lawfare case against Trump. Furthermore, according to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), the Biden Department of Justice is coordinating with the Manhattan district attorney to charge, prosecute and arrest Donald Trump.

As an American, I am horrified over what is happening to Donald Trump.

Is this not selective, political persecution? Is there not a two-tier tier justice system in America today?

And was this a distraction? It was released a day after proof was released that showed the Biden family was paid millions by China in secured deals. What was the money for?

Wake up, America. This is what happens in communist countries. Is America becoming a banana Republic? We all need to voice our opinions about this corruption. Only then will our republic survive.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria