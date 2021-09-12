Donation could help kids a lot

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

Hundreds of backpacks of many colors were distributed to low-income children during the annual Tools for School benefit on Aug. 14. It was hosted by the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara and the nonprofit 2nd Story Associates.

I was struck by the contrasting values presented in the A section of a Sunday News-Press (“Tools for School,” Aug. 15).

On page A1 and continued on A5 was a beautiful photo spread and write-up about “Tools for School,” an event that provided backpacks and other essential supplies for more than 500 low-income children in the city. It was the eighth year of giving, and you could see the smiling faces of the children, even under their face masks.

In contrast with this was a small article, tucked away on A2, that described the opening of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art. The $50 million renovation was done to improve exhibition space and make it possible to show more of the museum’s permanent 27,000-piece collection and present new contemporary art galleries.

Most of those children getting backpacks this year have never seen inside the museum. Wouldn’t it have been to better to give just $50,000 (0.1%) of the $50 million renovation budget, to the Tools for School effort? Organizers of the event could have used the money to provide for better “tools” for the children.

It may have even financed a field trip to the museum. Such a field trip could cultivate an appreciation for art in the children that may inspire another Renoir or Monet or John Comer!

David L. McClure

Goleta