Donation received for LeRoy Park

GUADALUPE — The city of Guadalupe has received a $250,000 anonymous donation for the capital campaign for the LeRoy Park and Community Center Rehabilitation project. This will go a long way in meeting the city’s target of $585,000.

“We are thrilled to partner with the people of Guadalupe in support of this project to revitalize LeRoy Park and maintain it as a centerpiece for recreational and cultural life for generations to come,” the anonymous donor said in a statement. “LeRoy Park is a great investment with excellent people and a smart plan, and we would like to thank everyone involved.”

The intent of the project is to bring back what was once a vibrant social gathering place.

The park was used by many different local groups for a variety of events, from quinceañeras to Comite Civico Mexicano de Guadalupe’s annual “Fiestas Patrias” celebrating Mexican Independence Day, whose parade use to end at LeRoy Park but stopped a decade ago due to the park’s condition. While the park has long been seen as the Boy and Girls Club — since they were the only users for a long time — it is also remembered for its community barbecues, outdoor concerts, and community dances in the gym (which will have a stage), and its annual car show.

— Gerry Fall