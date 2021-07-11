Donations mark bank’s 20th anniversary celebration

SANTA MARIA — Janet Silveria, president and CEO of Community Bank of Santa Maria, announced the most recent winners of the bank’s pledge to donate $20,000 to local nonprofits as part of its 20th anniversary celebration.

The Allan Hancock College Rodeo Boosters and Santa Maria Philharmonic were drawn from the nominations received from bank customers, and each will receive a $1,000 donation.

The bank is drawing two names per month through December, ultimately donating a total of $20,000 to local nonprofits.

Past winners include the Santa Maria Corps of the Salvation Army, Santa Maria Valley Sportsman’s Association, Guadalupe Chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America, Shadow’s Fund, Orcutt Academy’s Spartatroniks Robotics Boosters and Hidden Wings.

“We are so proud to be celebrating our 20-year anniversary, and we wanted to express our gratitude to our customers by providing support to the nonprofits they hold near and dear,” Ms. Silveria said in a news release. “In this way, we are also expressing our gratitude to the community for their support. It’s definitely a benefit all the way around, and we could think of no better way to celebrate our 20th anniversary.”

Nominations are open throughout the year. Customers can submit their nominations in person at one of the bank’s two branches or by visiting the bank’s website, www.yourcbsm.com.

— Marilyn McMahon