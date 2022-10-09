Donna Weidl elected to Scholarship Foundation board

COURTESY PHOTO

Donna Weidl

Donna Weidl, a senior vice president and financial advisor with the local branch of Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management, has joined the board for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Born in Qingdao, China, Mrs. Weidl immigrated to the United States at age 7 before attending San Marcos High School and Santa Barbara City College. She went on to become the first person in her family to graduate from college, earning a bachelor’s degree in global business at Cal State Channel Islands with assistance from the Scholarship Foundation.

Mrs. Weidl began her career in wealth management at Merrill Lynch in the midst of the global financial crisis in 2009 and has since earned five professional certifications and designations: Certified Financial Planner, Certified Private Wealth Advisor, Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor, Certified Divorce Financial Analyst and Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor.

In August, she was named to Forbes’ “Best-in-State Next-Generation Wealth Advisors” list.

“Donna’s life story is inspiring, and she is an energetic advocate for expanding educational opportunities in our community. She is an outstanding addition to our board of directors,” said Barbara Robertson, foundation president and CEO.

Celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having awarded more than $140 million to some 60,000 county students since its founding in 1962.

The foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For additional information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.

