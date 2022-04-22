Donor gives more than $1 million for Samarkand projects

COURTESY PHOTO

Celebrating a $1 million-plus gift to Covenant Living at the Samarkand are, from left, John Campbell, facilities management director; Diane Dale, director of philanthropy; Jennifer Leggett, interim executive director; Liam Dunfey, regional director of philanthropy; and Craig Smith, a resident interested in global warming and author of the book “Reaching Net Zero.”



An anonymous Santa Barbara donor has given more than a million dollars to Covenant Living at the Samarkand to help the Santa Barbara retirement community reduce carbon emissions.

The gift of $1,123,750 is designated for four projects.

These measures will reduce the Samarkand’s greenhouse gas emissions by about 10% annually and lower utility costs by more than $80,000 per year, according to a news release.

“The goal of reducing carbon emissions and increasing energy efficiency on this campus is a bold, multi-year initiative,” said Terri Cunliffe president and CEO of Covenant Living Communities and Services. “We are thrilled about this very generous gift that will positively impact the Samarkand and the greater Santa Barbara community.”

The largest project will be the purchase and installation of solar panels on three residential buildings called “The Magnolias,” beginning with Magnolia North this year, to be followed by the other two buildings in the next two years. Funding is also included for the purchase of a new electric bus with wheelchair access, which can be charged at an electric charging station already installed on campus.

In addition, the donation provides for new LED light fixtures and light bulbs in a multitude of locations across the senior living community.

And the gift will finance two additional new electric charging stations at the Santa Barbara senior living community.

“Enhancing our campus with these energy-efficient features will benefit current residents, as well as those who will one day call the Samarkand home,” said Diane Dale, director of philanthropy. “We are deeply grateful to this inspiring donor, who has made a gift that will keep on giving for many years to come.”

