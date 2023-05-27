Donors saluted for contributions to Solvang Festival Theater

SOLVANG THEATERFEST PHOTO

Ann Foxworthy Lewellen (left of plaque) and Mike Lewellen (right of plaque) are surrounded by other donors who contributed to the Royce Lewellen Memorial Tower at the Solvang Festival Theater. (The tower is also known as Royce and Ann Lewellen Tower.)

More than 450 donors were honored during a celebration this week at Solvang Festival Theater.

The donors contributed to the Imagine! Capital campaign, which raised more than $5.1 million over four years to rebuild much of the theater. The renovation was completed last July, and the donors at Tuesday’s celebration were impressed with the results.

Many plaques recognized parts of the theater that were named for specific donors.

The celebration featured the unveiling of the plaque naming the iconic box office tower after Judge Royce R. Lewellen. He was one of the Solvang Festival Theater’s founding community members and continued to support the theater throughout the years.

Donors contributed over $550,000 in honor of Judge Lewellen.

And the main entrance gate now bears the name of donors Lloyd and Ken Mills.

The Walker family puts its name on the theater’s lawn lobby. A large stone from their property was brought in to bear the family’s plaque, according to a news release.

“Tonight is the culmination of years of effort that go all the way back to 2015,” said Chris Nielsen, past chairman of the Theaterfest board. “It was a lot of hard work by the board and a lot of commitment, not only by the board of directors but also by the community around us. Now we have a theater that will be here for generations to come.”

Tuesday’s reception included the announcement that Solvang Theaterfest will soon launch a seat-naming campaign. The launch is expected in June, but those attending the celebration got a chance to donate early.

Solvang Theaterfest is the 501(c)(3) nonprofit that owns and operates Solvang Festival Theater. It is managed by an all-volunteer board.

For more information, contact Solvang Theaterfest Executive Director Scott Coe at

scott@solvangtheaterfest.org or 805-588-4112.

