DONOVAN, Bill

Bill Donovan, son of Gene and Ruth, was born in Santa Barbara on September 23, 1946. He was an avid sportsman throughout his life. In his boyhood, baseball, fishing and surfing filled his days. He was selected for the All Star Baseball team. He graduated from SBHS. Bill worked as a commercial abalone fisherman.

In 1989 he moved to Kauai where he spent the rest of his life. There, Bill had a video camera rental business along with surfing and sport fishing. He was active in many churches and volunteered often to help needy people. In his later years he helped to save sea horses. On the island he became known as “Wild Bill.” The Hawaiian sunrises and sunsets were his favorite part of the day.

Bill passed away due to covid in Kauai on August 31,2021. He had a strong faith and believed in the assurance of salvation in Jesus Christ. He is survived by his brother Stan, sisters Seethamma and Anne, many relatives and friends. Up to the end of his life he was always in the sea, often swimming with the turtles, his sun-bleached hair flowing in the wind. Bill, through his ashes will again merge into his beloved sea. We miss and bless you Bill! Aloha!