Carol Donovan age 87 passed away on April 9th. She was a longtime resident of Santa Barbara. She was the oldest of 7 children. Carol was born in N.Y.C. 9-20-1934. She travelled the world until she met her longtime partner Jonathan Rhoades. Jonathan passed away on 5-29-18. They shall be together forever in Heaven. Carol is survived by her only remaining sibling Margaret Ohagan who resides in Seaside Hgts., N.J. Final arrangements have yet to be made.