DONOVAN, David D.

July 10, 1957 – April 8, 2020

David was born on July 10, 1957 to Jack and Norma Jean Donovan. He was raised in Carpinteria where he attended Carpinteria High School. After high school David joined the US Marines, with his brother Kelly. David worked alongside his father Jack as a roofer from a young age, later working with his Uncle Larry and Cousin Steve as an electrician.

David passed peacefully at his home in Lompoc, CA where he lived and was loved/cared for by his daughter Christine. He was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Norma Jean Donovan and brother Kelly Donovan. He is survived by his children: Nicole Donovan and granddaughter Naomii (Bullhead, AZ), Christine Donovan (Lompoc, CA), Jack Donovan and fiancé Jennifer (Long Beach, CA). David’s oldest daughter found him after 40 years just a couple months before his passing, along with her husband and three children. His siblings: Joy Wheatley (Roger), Robin Gonzales (David), Julie Jimenez (Joey), nieces & nephews, Uncle Larry & Aunt Bonnie Donovan, Aunt Roberta Germanetti and many Dear cousins.

The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to all who have offered their condolences to the family at this difficult time. For the time being there are no services planned (TBD for a later date).