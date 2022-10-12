DONOVAN, Larry

Larry Donovan passed away peacefully on 10/7/2022; his wife of 68 years by his side. Larry’s family migrated to Santa Barbara circa 1935 from Greely, NE and soon set roots in Carpinteria where they opened the Irish Hut. Larry attended Carpinteria High School. At age 17 he joined the Marines. He left the Corps a proud Korean War Veteran, Semper Fi. The day he left the military, Larry met Bonnie Kay whom he married six months later. Over the next 68 years, they raised 8 children, enjoyed 20 grandchildren, and more than 30 great-grandchildren. Throughout their lives together, Larry and Bonnie ensconced a culture of all things Irish and green and made it a central theme when they formed Donovan Electric, Inc. which closed each year on St. Patrick’s Day.

Larry and Bonnie traveled, supported community, enjoyed friends, delighted in Notre Dame sports, supported the Boy Scouts, threw parties, and devoted themselves to their beloved church. In retirement, Larry drove along the waterfront to his shop daily, spending his days with his pets, projects and hobbies, including assembling a large collection of Santa Barbara nostalgia. Larry will be laid to rest at Carpinteria Cemetery following 10:00 a.m. Mass at St. Joseph Church in Carpinteria on October 15th. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the church.