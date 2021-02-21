DONOVAN, Lisa Anne

Lisa Anne Donovan was born on December 22, 1960 and passed away on February 2, 2021 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband Patrick Donovan, children Michael, Jason, Justin, Heather, Lawrence, and Samantha, grandchildren Caleb, Joseph, Isabelle, Titus, Gavin, Hailey, Keirra, Jayden, Cindy, Allianne, Paisley, Noah, Donovan, and Memphis, niece Cecelia, and parents Bill and Valerie Mitarotonda. She was a beautiful and loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend who was taken from us too early. Even though our hearts are saddened by this great loss, we are content in knowing she is no longer suffering. Her battle with brain and lung cancer was a hard fight, nonetheless she did it with grace and beauty. She will always be remembered by those who knew her best as a smart, strong, courageous woman that spoke her mind with ease. She was a fence post for those in need and sounding board for others. Many who brought her into their confidence understood what a caring soul she was. She got to high-five God when she went skydiving and we could feel her smile the whole way down. Who knew in such a short laps of time she’d be holding His hand.

Her love of country music was a soothing outlet for those long, hard days. She was able to enjoy many amazing concerts with her husband by her side. Her children and grandchildren were her driving force to a joyous life. She lived for her children and grandchildren with an undying passion to make them happy. She was a woman of many talents, from being a homemaker to working close with her father in his scrap company. One of her biggest career achievements was co-owning her own construction company with her husband Patrick. For the last several years she had worked at Walmart, where she worked diligently and established many friendships. She is gone, but will never be forgotten. To the world she was one woman, but to us she was the world. We love you to the moon and back, too much all the time and every day! We say goodbye to God’s angel, but we’ll see you again in heaven!