DONOVAN, Robert “Bob” L.

August 25, 1951 – December 19, 2021

With sadness we announce the passing of Bob Donovan on December 19, 2021.

Born in Somerville, MA, Bob relocated to Santa Barbara on his birthday in August 1959. He often said that moving to Santa Barbara was one of the best decisions his parents ever made. Bob attended Dolores Grammar School and graduated from Bishop Diego High School in 1969. At a young age, Bob contracted polio which affected one of his legs. However he never let this disease get the best of him – he was active in school sports and loved taking part in outdoor activities throughout his life whether it was surfing, fishing or golfing.

Bob developed a successful and enjoyable career as an estate manager at a number of beautiful local properties. During the last two decades, Bob was responsible for landscape management at an awe-inspiring Hope Ranch estate. Bob was a dedicated and conscientious employee who was always proud to share his latest project.

Alongside his love for the outdoors, Bob had a soft spot for animals – particularly dogs. Bob never traveled far without a dog biscuit in his pocket. His kindness and generosity with dogs always resulted in a fast new friend.

Bob is survived by his loving daughter Katie Ventura and son-in-law Ryan, and his Dalmatian Gia – all of Santa Barbara. He is also survived by his brother Rick and sister-in-law Alice Donovan of Santa Barbara, sister Donna Zupan of Bend, OR, and sister Mary Lopez of Chico, CA. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews who will forever carry wonderful memories of Bob in their hearts.

Bob will always be a greatly loved father, brother, uncle and friend. He brought smiles, laughter, joy and warmth to all those around him and he will be greatly missed.

Due to the current pandemic conditions, a memorial celebration will be held at a future date.