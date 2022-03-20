Dons baseball blows out Rio Mesa

The Santa Barbara High baseball team shut out Rio Mesa on Friday, winning by a score of 8-0.

Zane Lee-Paulick started on the mound for the Dons, throwing five innings of one-hit ball while striking out three. He was relieved by Nick Dennett, who completed the combined shutout.

The game remained relatively close until the fifth inning, when Santa Barbara’s offense exploded with a five-run outburst to put the game out of reach. Jack Holland and Lee-Paulick had key RBIs in the inning.

The Dons collected 11 hits in the game, with Holland, Kai Zukor, Vince Gamberdella and Michael Firestone all contributing multiple hits. Zukor also swiped two bases.

DP shuts out Central Valley Christian baseball team

Dos Pueblos High baseball cruised to victory over Central Valley Christian on Friday, beating the non-league opponent 4-0.

Ryan Speshyock pitched a complete game in the shutout win, striking out 15 on his way to a one-hit effort. Speshyock also contributed to his own cause with a home run.

Jesse DiMaggio and Luke Varisio had multi-hit games, with hits also contributed by Dylan Gesswein, Dylon Bailey, Arjun Gunda and Josh Brennan.

Dos Pueblos’ overall record now sits at 6-6.

SY baseball falls to Lompoc

The Santa Ynez High baseball team couldn’t quite finish off Lompoc on Friday, allowing four runs in the fourth to take the 5-4 loss.

Jackson Cloud pitched a good game for the Pirates, going six-plus innings with 10 strikeouts and allowing two runs on four hits.

Owen Hunt and Mikey Gills led the Santa Ynez offense, each going 2-4.

The loss was the third straight for the Pirates, who now own a 9-5 overall record.

“We are scuffling,” said Coach Warren Dickey. “We need to learn how to close the game out. We are learning some hard lessons, and I believe we will be better in the game to come.”

Bishop Diego softball falls to Santa Clara

The Bishop Diego Cardinals fell victim to a late scoring binge by Santa Clara on Friday, eventually losing 15-7 after the game had been tied at 5 as late as the fifth inning.

The Cardinals managed 11 hits in the game, while allowing 18 to their opponents.

Madeline Ferries was in the circle for Bishop Diego, going five and two-thirds inning while allowing 13 runs on 16 hits, striking out four and walking one. Tara Gregson threw1.1 innings in relief.

Lily Simolon homered in the contest for Bishop Diego, in addition to her two other hits. Other multi-hit games for the Cardinals were by Yvette Rosales and Jenna Hayes.

Bishop Diego tennis loses to Cabrillo

Bishop Garcia Diego High boys tennis was outdone Friday by Cabrillo, losing by a score of 1-14.

Despite the loss, Bishop Diego enjoyed great singles play from Sebastian DeJohn, who won 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

“Sabastian had an awesome day,” said Coach Natlee Hapman. “His strategy is his strength. His confidence has grown so much. His placement was well-directed and his serves were providing a strong base to his wins.”

In doubles, Brennan Kaufmann and Max Schwarz won for Bishop Diego, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6.

“Max and Brennan have really worked hard to close the middle,” said Hapman. “They are really developing as a solid force … they really covered the court today.”

Bishop Diego tennis will return to action against Santa Ynez on Tuesday.

email: msmolensky@newspress.com