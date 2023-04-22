Dons’ baseball game is a home run for Vs. Cancer, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation

COURTESY SANTA BARBARA HIGH SCHOOL DONS

The Santa Barbara High School baseball players recently held a fundraising game to raise money for Vs. Cancer and the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, two nonprofits helping kids diagnosed with cancer and their families.

Head Coach Steve Schuck initiated this collaboration for multiple reasons, but most importantly, he wanted to have his players be influential in the community off the field.

“I am teaching my players to be givers. We live in a transactional world but we want to be transformational,” Coach Schuck told the News-Press.

The Vs. Cancer foundation is one of the two foundations the team is helping. This specific foundation focuses on kids with pediatric brain tumors who love baseball. The money raised sponsors a kid and their family to play the sport of baseball. Additionally, money that is raised will go toward brain tumor research and help hospitals with resources they may need.

They pride themselves on being a foundation “by athletes, for athletes” because the founder, Chase Jones, experienced childhood cancer. He was an athlete playing for the University of North Carolina baseball team, and when he was a freshman, he was diagnosed with a stage four brain tumor.

Additionally, some of the money that the Dons athletes have raised will also go toward the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit serving Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties. This foundation focuses on the effects of cancer on not only the child but the family as well by providing resources and basic needs in whatever form.

This is also a personal mission for Coach Schuck. He shared that his mother passed away due to cancer a few years ago, which makes this even more special for him.

After explaining all of this to his team, Coach Schuck said that “All of the players jumped in 100%.”

According to Coach Schuck, “the boys raised the money themselves” by “posting it on their social media and sharing it with friends and family.”

The Dons held a game on April 14 that was specifically intended to fundraise for the causes.

At the game was Elijah Vargas, a 11-year-old boy who was adopted by the Santa Barbara baseball team through the Friends of Jaclyn Foundation. Elijah has been with the program for four years and currently is experiencing a brain tumor.

Before the game, there was a moment of silence to honor those who have lost their lives to cancer. “All of the players held up placards with people in their lives who have died because of cancer. Cancer touches everyone,” Coach Schuck said.

In addition to playing an amazing game — beating Buena Park 4-3 — the Dons were able to raise money for the cause. In total, the boys have raised $4,300 and hope to do more.

“I am very proud of my boys. They never complain and always want to do more,” remarked Coach Schuck.

Other than these foundations, the Dons baseball team also helps out with other local causes. Recently, they participated in the Breast Cancer Awareness walk and currently, their biggest project is redoing Eddie Matthews baseball field in order to create a better space for young baseball players.

