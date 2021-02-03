Dons’ Knecht to walk on at UC Davis

Jake Knecht, a senior wide receiver on the Santa Barbara High football team, has committed to play at UC Davis, Dons’ coach J.T. Stone said on Tuesday.

“Jake took the preferred walk-on route,” Stone said. “He committed and their coaches are happy.”

Knecht, who is also a sprint champion on Santa Barbara High’s track and field team, had originally accepted a scholarship offer to play at Azusa Pacific. But that NCAA Division 2 school announced last fall that it was dropping football altogether.

Davis plays in the Big Sky Conference, which is a member of the NCAA Division 1 Football Championship Subdivision.

Knecht, a 5-foot-11 and 170-pound senior, caught 26 passes for 600 yards and five touchdowns for Santa Barbara’s CIF-Southern Section Division 8 finalist team of 2019.

The start of his senior season has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

email: sports@newspress.com