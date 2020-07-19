Don’t be fooled by BLM movement

Ever since the death of George Floyd, things have radically changed in America. Protests, riots, violence and destruction have taken place.

One noticeable change: the adoption of the term “Black Lives Matter.”

Do Americans realize the term has two distinct, if not contradictory meanings?

On the one hand, it is a general statement of support for civil rights. That is a good thing if done sensibly.

On the other hand, BLM refers to a political movement with a radical agenda.

What is the BLM movement? It was started by three black radical, anti-white marxists, Patrisse Cullors being one of them. Its primary goal is to transform America into a socialist nation and destroy western civilization.

How? By defunding and abolishing the police, eradicating capitalism, breaking down the nuclear family, emptying prisons, redistributing wealth and intimidating corporations.

How is BLM funded? George Soros. And donations made on the BLM website through the left-wing ActBlue donation platform go to Thousand Currents, which then distributes them to Black Lives Matters. Convicted terrorist Susan Rosenberg is on the board of Thousand Currents.

In light of this, will America wake up? Or will it continue to be fooled, scammed and destroyed by the radical BLM movement?

Don Thorn

Carpinteria