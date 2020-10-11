Don’t be paralyzed by COVID-19 fear

The COVID-19 pandemic slowdown gives me time to reflect on past studies leading to my master’s in public administration. How does a government control the population in a free society?

The answer is through fear.

This COVID-19 pandemic has given states under Democratic Party control the perfect excuse to put the squeeze on their citizens. This pandemic allows us to critically examine the stark differences between conservative (Republican) and liberal (Democrat) philosophy and ideology. Conservatism places the responsibility for health and safety on the individual; whereas under Liberalism, the government decides and dictates what is best for the citizenry.

This contrast explains why officials and organizations so strongly oppose (hate) President Donald Trump. His decisions, policies, accomplishments, and rhetoric flies in the face of the controlling “old guard.”

He fearlessly challenges the “Goliaths” of old power house elitist career politicians, global business interests, media and social establishments. Their hate of the president is stoked by the strong passionate support of the common man.

President Trump has become the new Biblical “David” of the American people. His infection and subsequent medical progress drive the media and political opponents into a “shark feeding frenzy” because he flies in their faces, thus disproving their liberal insistence that everyone must be paralyzed by fear. Instead he is living proof that true leaders offer positive hopeful solutions to problems.

He is correct when he states that American technology and science is the best in the world and that “In God We Trust” is the predominant American philosophy.

Theodore “Ted” Suchecki

Lieutenant colonel, USAF, retired

Lompoc