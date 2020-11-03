Don’t choose Biden and nation-destroying agenda

Seventy-seven-year-old Joe Biden is being used and programmed.

He is a useful fool and Trojan horse that is being used to fool the voters, to open the gate to let in radical Democrat progressive socialists, respecting their radical nation-destroying agenda.

He has stated that he will be the most “progressive president” in history, while holding in the company of socialist Bernie Sanders. The Democratic Party’s Biden-Sanders “Unity Task Force Agenda,” the 110 pages of radical socialist goals — read it before you vote today.

Sen. Kamala Harris is the failed presidential candidate and Mr. Biden’s choice for vice president. Check her stated presidential progressive-socialist agenda.

The first-term senator is considered the most progressive liberal in the Senate. She would be a heartbeat away from being the president. Is she really qualified to step in as president?

What are Joe Biden’s and especially Sen. Harris’ positions respecting: packing the Supreme Court; socialism and market capitalism; the out-of-control, $28 trillion national debt; the threats of China, Russia, Iran, North Korea and radical Islam?

How specifically would they resolve the COVID-19-20 Pandemic? What would they do that President Trump has not done and will continue to do? Do you want a socialist-progression takeover of our people and nation?

H.T. Bryan

Santa Barbara