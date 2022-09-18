Don’t count on the Good Idea Fairy

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is implementing a “woke” variation of trading guns for butter, which, in theory will make society safer.

This Good Idea Fairy plan seems to work intellectually, in the strategy room, but fails, in reality, on the streets.

No study, to date, has linked a significant reduction in violent crime to citizens swapping, selling or surrendering their firearms for gift cards, bumper stickers or cheeseburgers.

If you’re a gang member holding a weapon used in a felony, what better way to get rid of the evidence than selling it with “no questions asked” to law enforcement?

The Good Idea Fairy somehow manages to convince everyone to believe — and try — anything.

Dale Lowdermilk,

Founder, notsafe.org

Santa Barbara