Home LocalVoicesOpinions-Letters Don’t count on the Good Idea Fairy
Opinions-LettersVoices

Don’t count on the Good Idea Fairy

by Santa Barbara News-Press Letters 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is implementing a “woke” variation of trading guns for butter, which, in theory will make society safer.

This Good Idea Fairy plan seems to work intellectually, in the strategy room, but fails, in reality, on the streets.

No study, to date, has linked a significant reduction in violent crime to citizens swapping, selling or surrendering their firearms for gift cards, bumper stickers or cheeseburgers.

If you’re a gang member holding a weapon used in a felony, what better way to get rid of the evidence than selling it  with “no questions askedto law enforcement?

The Good Idea Fairy somehow manages to convince everyone to believe — and try — anything.

Dale Lowdermilk,

Founder, notsafe.org

Santa Barbara 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More