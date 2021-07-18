Don’t deny guns to law-abiding citizens

Henry Schulte

It’s getting a lot wearisome how we’re hammered day in and day out that white supremacists, Qanon, proud boys and everything else of that flavor are the root of all America’s problems and those are the people we have to worry about. Guns need to be taken away from everyone in order to ensure the safety of all Americans.

Mentally view a map of the United States. The following have been listed as the most dangerous cities of 2021: Detroit, Baltimore, Milwaukee, Memphis, Cleveland, St. Louis, Kansas City, Birmingham, Little Rock and Stockton. That isn’t to say there aren’t a lot more dangerous cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles and New York, which weren’t even in the top 10. The majority of violence in those cities are confined within a couple square miles, if even that.

Now envision the remaining vastness of the country and the thousands upon thousands of small towns and mid-size cities packed with good law-abiding citizens. A non-scientific guess, but I’d say outside the major crime centers, of these smaller communities roughly 95%, or say even 85%, have zero or very little crime.

The vast majority of cities don’t even come close to the shootings and murders of the aforementioned top 10. Which means, and this isn’t based on any stats either except my own (since it’s impossible to get accurate information anymore since Google is skewing the facts to fit its ideology), but for the sake of argument, say 20, 30, even 50,000 gang bangers, nut cases and organized crime are responsible for most of the violence. Let’s go as high as 200,000.

That means if there are some 325 million people in America, 324,800,000 are being held hostage and pulled into the net as though they have a role in this shooting gone wild insanity.

Decent people are being made the scape goats because of all the stupid decisions by the Democrats, who intend to punish the entire population for their incompetence.

Good citizens didn’t shoot hundreds of people over any given weekend. Americans who have never shot or harmed a single person are lumped into the pot of being part of the problem; are not even remotely part of the problem. Millions of Americans have legal guns, and the numbers are increasing every day, and they don’t go around shooting people.

In many places, laws are relaxing a bit for concealed carry weapon permits, which offer you the tool to defend yourself, if necessary, against this rising tide of mayhem. Ironically the places with the least crime are those with open carry laws. Go figure. You see someone carrying a gun, you’re not going to pick that fight.

I think it’s also safe to assume the killers, gang bangers and cartels don’t have serial numbers on their illicit weapons or a CCW, and I don’t think they’ve had any background checks. The majority of gun owners follow the laws, but the government tries to make them feel like they’re the criminals. It only took President Joe Biden a few weeks and some executive orders to criminalize formerly lawful behavior.

And just a reminder, it isn’t President Biden we need to worry about. It’s the extreme activists who run his administration and who are determined to strip America of her freedoms. (Side note: Hunter Biden lied on his application to purchase a gun and suffered no consequences. You try that.)

You have to ask yourself what is the real motivation behind trying to take guns away? You never hear Democratic politicians say they’re going to the “root” of the problem and seize all the guns with blood on their barrels.

So, it’s the same old story of going after the low hanging firearms and get the vulnerable innocent guy. We all know the answer is that it’s purely political.

In the mind of the left, the majority of people who have guns are conservative, Trump-loving, flag-over-your heart during the national anthem Americans. They are the rebels who love their country and need to be squelched.

The Democrats know taking guns away from law-abiding Americans won’t change a thing about the violence, but it will make them feel better that they can punish the people they don’t like.

And the liberal, Socialist politicians can puff their chests and pronounce how magnanimous they are because they’ve done something to reduce the killings in America. Which of course won’t happen. So while they’re gearing up making more laws to take away John Q Public’s tools of defense, the criminals are wearing Cheshire cat smiles ready to pounce on all the unarmed households.

It’s all a show. Our government is completely out of control. There’s so much money being wasted, so many unneeded agencies, so much corruption and bro deals going on every day. We have never been able to end the “war on drugs,” and there’s no way we can stop the illegal flow of guns, so why pick on the good guys?

We’re already witnessing the massive influx of weapons marching from the south into our cities, and those are the ones that get caught. And if I can’t keep a gun, then neither should any of the politicians or their bodyguards. Fair is fair.

The author lives in Solvang.