Don’t deny reality

The photographs in the paper of the protests over the COVID lockdown really shocked me.

These people were wantonly denying the scientific reality that a lockdown is imperative right now if the virus is to be controlled.

I see in this a parallel with the utility companies’ refusal to place our power lines underground. They have been proven to be a devastating fire danger.

Both the protestors and the utility companies are denying reality, and both denials will most likely cause more death and destruction.

Daphne Moore

Santa Barbara