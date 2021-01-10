Home LocalVoicesOpinions-Letters Don’t deny reality
Don’t deny reality

by Santa Barbara News-Press Letters
The photographs in the paper of the protests over the COVID lockdown really shocked me.

These people were wantonly denying the scientific reality that a lockdown is imperative right now if the virus is to be controlled. 

I see in this a parallel with the utility companies’ refusal to place our power lines underground. They have been proven to be a devastating fire danger. 

Both the protestors and the utility companies are denying reality, and both denials will most likely cause more death and destruction.

Daphne Moore

Santa Barbara

